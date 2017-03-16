Ethiopia Deserves Hosting Big Tournaments - Deputy Premier

FIFA and CAF were urged to offer Ethiopia a chance of hosting big tournaments as the country continues to invest in sporting activities and multi- purpose stadiums.

Addressing 39th CAF General Assembly being held here, Deputy Premier Demeke Mekonnen said the international and continental football associations ought to look into the country's ambition to host sporting competitions.

The Deputy Premier further noted that the nation has already built four big stadiums in line with CAF standards including State-of-the Art Woldiya stadium which was built by Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi. And the fifth one is at the early stage of construction in Addis Ababa. "The country deserves to host such bigger events."

Meanwhile, a round table discussion focusing on accountability of African federations was also held.

CAF President Issa Hayatou said African Federations can generate own income to promote football in the continent.

The president further said hosting tournaments provides nations the opportunity to expand sporting infrastructure.

The Assembly also thoroughly discussed FIFA's alternative ways of financing clubs.