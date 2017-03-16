16 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Deserves Hosting Big Tournaments - Deputy Premier

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yared Gebremeden

FIFA and CAF were urged to offer Ethiopia a chance of hosting big tournaments as the country continues to invest in sporting activities and multi- purpose stadiums.

Addressing 39th CAF General Assembly being held here, Deputy Premier Demeke Mekonnen said the international and continental football associations ought to look into the country's ambition to host sporting competitions.

The Deputy Premier further noted that the nation has already built four big stadiums in line with CAF standards including State-of-the Art Woldiya stadium which was built by Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi. And the fifth one is at the early stage of construction in Addis Ababa. "The country deserves to host such bigger events."

Meanwhile, a round table discussion focusing on accountability of African federations was also held.

CAF President Issa Hayatou said African Federations can generate own income to promote football in the continent.

The president further said hosting tournaments provides nations the opportunity to expand sporting infrastructure.

The Assembly also thoroughly discussed FIFA's alternative ways of financing clubs.

Ethiopia

Govt Relaxes State of Emergency Regulations

The State of Emergency Command Post Secretariat Siraj Fegessa announced the lifting of some restrictions. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.