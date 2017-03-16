Ethiopia: Strong Leadership Mitigating Climatic Variability

Though Ethiopia has been facing the inevitable climatic variability, it as well mitigated the impacts building strong leadership.

The Climate Resilient Green Economy strategy initiated by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi created ample potential in the effort of fighting climatic shocks, said Kare Kawicha, Environment, Forest and Climate Change State Minister.

Opening a monthly climate debate Tuesday, the state minister went on saying that the massive investment on renewable energy and other infrastructural development attests as the leadership is effective.

According to Kare, the nation has already taken leadership positions of the Least Developed Countries Group as well as the Climate Vulnerable Forum until 2018.

For his part, Canada Embassy Political and Economic Counselor Marie-Josee Chabonneau said Canada is working to ensure that climate finance is accessible to developing countries.

According to her, accelerating the adoption of clean technology through mobilizing private sector investment and innovation is a key aspect of Canadian government supports.

Canada is financing transformation mitigation initiatives and climate smart agriculture while building local capacity, she added.

According to Chabonneau, Canada is helping to build the capacity of the Ministry of Mines, Natural Gas and Petroleum in assessing and monitoring social and environmental impacts of the mining sector.

AAU Natural and Computational Sciences College Dean Dr. Shibru Temesgen for his part said the climate debate which took place at the campus exposes students to the climate diplomacy and helps to motivate them to be climate mitigation activists.

The debate was co-organized by Addis Ababa Environment Forum of the Addis Ababa University (AAU) and Embassy of Canada in Ethiopia.