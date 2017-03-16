Gambia: Solution Bay Spirituality Boss Upbeat About New Gambia

The president of Solution Bay Spirituality (S.B.S), a movement set up to help the indigenous and contribute to national development, has said that a new Gambia where dreams will turn into realities is possible with the full commitment and participation of all Gambians.

Sheikh Baba Diallo was speaking in an exclusive interview with this medium over the weekend at his resident in Abuko.

Launched in July 2014, SBS is a movement which consists of young men and women from all social categories with the idea of advocating for spirituality as the only solution of bridging the gap between humans.

"The Gambia is united in its cultural and ethnic diversity; a free but disciplined Gambia. A Gambia rooted in its traditional values, but oriented towards the future; a Gambia reconciled with its immediate neighbours and open to the world. It is this Gambia that must be built," he stated.

Diallo called on businessmen and women across the globe to be ambitious and visit The Gambia for investment, saying the development of a strong and sustained social-economy is a necessity in making The Gambian economy inclusive and more respectful in guaranteeing sustainable democracy.

SBS boss maintained that members of his organisation were at the Karang border post during the country's recent political standoff dishing out food items to Gambian refugees.

Since its launching, he revealed that the movement has achieved significant gains during the past years.

However, he stated that enormous challenges still lie ahead in their perpetual quest to bring about spiritual solutions to the crises that are plaguing humanity.

He described The Gambia as his movement's heritage, pointing out that their most ardent desire is to take care of it and make it a stable country.

"Our Mission is to solve the crisis plunging humanity in the world and we also engages in helping the needy, bridging the gap between race, religion, nationality and gender in a spiritual manner derived from the teachings of Islam and other religions, "Diallo stated.