Gambia: Europe - Scorpions' Coach Hails Scouting Mission As 'Successful'

The Scorpions' Coach has hailed his scouting mission in Europe as 'successful'. He said the responses from players are positive.

However, Coach Sang Ndong was tight-lipped on the players his delegation was able to meet at the time.

He is accompanied on the 10-day scouting mission by U-17 Coach, Matarr Mboge; and GFF 2nd vice president, Ebou Faye.

According to him, everything is going according to schedule.

At the time, the delegation had just arrived in Italy before proceeding to Spain and then to Germany.

The delegation had earlier on visited Belgium and France.

The purpose of the trip, as gathered by Observer Sports, is to reaffirm GFF's commitment to the players ahead of the Afcon qualifiers and to also ascertain the commitment of players as well.

As part of preparations for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, The Gambia National Men's Football Team has lined up two friendly matches this month with Morocco and the Central African Republic. The matches, to be played in Morocco, will see the Scorpions square off against the hosts on March 23 before they wind up their one-week camp in the north African country with another game against the CAR on March 27.

The Gambian team, to be made up of both foreign and local based players, is expected to arrive in Morocco on March 21 where they will stay until the 28th of the month. The Scorpions, under the guidance of Coach Sang Ndong, will play away to Benin in the opening game of the Afcon qualifiers in June this year, after which there will be no qualifier until March 2018 when the Scorpions host Algeria in Banjul.