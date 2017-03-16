Gambia: Moherst Has No Right to Dissolve UTG Smt Dr Sidat Yaffa

An Associate professor of Agronomy at the University of The Gambia has stated that the Ministry of Higher Education Research Science and Technology (MoHERST) has no right to dissolved the Senior Management Team, saying it is the responsibility of the governing council and the acting vice chancellor to take action on those issues and to remedy them.

"Dissolving them is unfair and unjust, it is not acceptable in the international negotiation," he stated.

Dr Sidat Yaffa, who doubles as the acting Director of UTG/ WASCAL MAP on Climate Change and Education at Farafenni campus, was speaking at a recent press conference held at the Law Faculty.

He made it clear that their major objective is to regulate the policies that are related to the University, but not to micromanage the affairs of the University.

He added; "MoHERST is just a representative on the governing council".

According to him, before the said Ministry called for the dissolution of the senior management team, a negotiation should have been made between the staff association and the SMT.

He cited three solutions that the Ministry should have done, instead of the dissolution of the SMT which are; they should have suspended the use of the purchased vehicles at that moment; the SMT to allocate half a million to each school within the University to take care of their immediate needs; and to reconstitute the SMT. "But dissolving them was unjust".

As member of the UTGFSA, he noted that the sit down strike was uncalled for, as it has delayed the progress of the students.

In that vein, he added that, the University should not do something like this, saying they should take care of the interest of the students.

He indicated that they would not have been there without the students, and that it should be the priority of every faculty member to know that because at the end it is the students, who will suffer most.

Dr Yaffa made it clear that the Ministry failed to realise that they currently owed the UTG over 8million in terms of scholarships.

"Let them settle that first and that would take care of so many challenges the UTG is facing right now,"he stated.

According to him, the Farafenni campus need much attention, as the campus is offering master's degree in climate change and other related fields.

He expressed their interest to expand their programmes at the Farafenni campus, and to sensitise the community on what the campus can offer to the community of Farafenni and The Gambia in general.