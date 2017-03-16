Gambia: Actionaid Director Calls On Policymakers to Promote Children's Right

The Executive Director of Action Aid International-The Gambia has called on stakeholders and policymakers involved in child right issues to create more conducive environment for children by promoting, protecting and fulfilling the rights of children.

Omar Badjie was speaking on Wednesday during a day's sensitisation forum on engagement of policymakers on Child rights at ActionAid Head Office in Kanifing.

He informed that the project is an EU-funded Children's Rights project being implemented by the Child Protection Alliance and FAWEGAM under the supervision of ActionAid International-The Gambia.

The forum, he went on, was aimed at enlightening policymakers to influence national policy and legal frameworks in protecting children's rights and to speak out publicly against harmful traditional practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and child marriage.

"It was also designed to engage Law enforcement and policymakers so as to understand and assess the impact of all policies or laws on children and thereby mainstream children's rights in the planning process of their different institutions. It is estimated that children, under the age of 18 years, forms about 50 percent of the population of The Gambia. To fulfill the rights of these children, The Gambia has ratified international legal instruments such as the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Chartered on the Rights and Welfare of the Child," he stated.

Badjie acknowledged that children in Africa, The Gambia included are among the poorest, most excluded and vulnerable people, saying children's ideas and contributions to decision making, be it at the family, community or national level, are not considered important and useful enough to be included in plans and as a result their priorities and needs are consistently left out of the development process thus making them even more vulnerable and prone to abuse.

To this end, he stated that government, CSOs, CBOs and other institutions are expected to provide needed support to parents and teachers for them to adequately fulfill their duties and obligations to the children.

"It is important that all stakeholders are aware of the context within which children grow and their roles and responsibilities in ensuring that appropriate support is rendered to the children," he added.

Bridget T. Correa, the project coordinator of ActionAid International-The Gambia, said the EU-funded Child's Rights Project focuses on organisations so as to promote children's rights in 3 regions of The Gambia namely, LRR, CRR and URR.

The project, she went on, started in January 2016 and will last till December 2018, saying the project focuses on regions were there are higher prevalence of child marriage and FGM, low birth registration rate and educational attainment below the national average, inadequate/limited child protection services among others. "Civil-society organisations and other child-focused groups have strengthened their capacity to lead advocacy to promote and protect children's rights and to influence national policy and legal frameworks," she sated

According to her, the project would also provide children with the skills, knowledge and confidence to understand their rights, seek redress when these rights are violated and participate actively in decision-making.

She assured that at the end of the project, a total of 111,700 people in the 3 targeted regions and 4,500 children would benefit from improved protection and referral services, to ensure their greater involvement in the decision-making structures that affect their lives.