Gambia: APRC Nam Urges Govt to Improve Communication Network in Kiang West

The former APRC National Assembly Member for Kiang West has urged the new government under President Adama Barrow to consider and improve the communication network in Kiang West.

Menata Njie made this appeal on Tuesday during the last sitting for some of the National Assembly Members in First adjourn debate in the 2017 Legislative Year Sine-die held at the National Assembly chambers.

"I am talking about both roads and GSM network communications because the former Government has upgraded phase one of the Sankandi-Karantaba feeder road project, financed at the tune of D120M but it was where they stopped," she disclosed.

According to her, when the communication is good in Kiang West where scores of villages are in the interior, it would improve the livelihood of the people in the area.

She suggested that the first priority for Barrow's Government in the area should be how to improve both roads and GSM network communications in the area.

According to Menata Njie, communication of all kinds plays a very vital role in any nation's socio-economic development, adding that for the past years the people of Kiang West has a huge shortfall in its communication needs, hence the need to improve the communication of all kinds would really enhance the welfare of the people of the area.

Madam Menata Njie thanked the people of Kiang West for the trust and confidence they bestowed on her to be their mouthpiece at the National Assembly for the past three years.

She urged the people of her constituency to rally behind President Adama Barrow and his government for the good of the area while also commending the former Government under Yahya Jammeh for constructing two Senior Secondary Schools and upgraded three Basic Cycle Schools in the area.