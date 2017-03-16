16 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Non-Occupants of Public Offices Urged to Surrender Diplomatic Passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has said that all persons in possession of Gambian Diplomatic and Service passports and are no longer occupying public offices are not privileged to hold such passports to be surrendered.

Below is the press release:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia invites all persons in possession of Gambian Diplomatic and Service Passports and who are no longer in the public office or entitled to such state privileges to surrender the said passports to the Division of Protocol Services, MOFA Headquarters, not later than 31st 2017.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to urge all concerned persons to cooperate fully with this request.

