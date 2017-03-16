16 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Man Acquitted of Attempted Rape Allegation

By Modou Kanteh

A man who was accused of attempted rape has been acquitted and discharged by Magistrate F B Sallah at the Bundung Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Sallah acquitted and discharged Abubacarr Jaiteh, saying the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She said the torn blouse was the only piece of evidence the prosecution was able to provide to the court that was analyzed and did not constitute corroboratory evidence. She said the prosecution did not adequately prove that the accused had indeed attempted to have a carnal knowledge of the complainant.

Magistrate Sallah pointed out that where a doubt is raised in a case it must be resolved in favour of the accused person. "In consequence, I therefore accordingly acquit and discharge the accused person."

