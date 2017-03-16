Gambia: Direct Aid Supports Needy Gambians

Direct Aid The Gambia formerly Africa Muslims Agency has extended a helping hand to some needy Gambians.

The agency over the weekend donated cooking materials including bags of charcoal and other household materials to Mrs. Mariama Bojang, and Mariama Dibbasey, who are both widows.

In receiving the donated materials, the duo expressed gratitude and thanked the agency for the move.

Mariama Bojang, one of the beneficiaries said such support will boost their economic wellbeing.

Ms. Bojang who heads a family of nine further expressed her heartfelt thanks and appreciation to her benefactors for also supporting her business. She promised to maintain her business, which according to her, is the only source of her livelihood.

For her part, Mariama Dibbasey, a widow and a mother of 3, also benefited from the agency in the form of food items.

Mariama is a market vendor who sells food items at Bakoteh Community market in the Kanifing Municipality. She too expressed joy in receiving such support that would go a long way in boosting her business.

She expressed heartfelt thanks to Direct Aid The Gambia, further expressing optimism that more of such helps will be forthcoming not only to her, but to women folk in general who toiled to make ends meet for their families on very difficult circumstances.

Similarly, the agency also supported some family heads recently by sponsoring the circumcision of 50 boys/children all for free at Bakoteh Ibn Seena Clinic courtesy of Direct Aid The Gambia. The parents of the circumcised boys were united in thanking the NGO for the wonderful humanitarian gesture extended to them.

Direct Aid The Gambia, country director promised to continue supporting the government and people of this great nation in her development endeavors.

Direct Aid, formerly Africa Muslims Agency started operations in The Gambia in 1987. Since inception, it has and continued to support Gambians in all facets of development i.e. Building of schools, health facilities, construction of Mosque, drilling of boreholes, sponsoring pilgrims amongst a host of other beneficial things throughout the whole country.