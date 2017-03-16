Gambia: Senegambia Flag - Wrestler Kunta Kinteh Appeals for Support

Wrestler Kunta Kinteh has launched an appeal for support from both private and public institutions ahead of the much-anticipated wrestling combat, dubbed "Senegambia Flag", named after President Macky Sall and President Adama Barrow.

Staged by Ball Production in collaboration with Champion Sounds Promotion, the combat between Gambia's Kunta Kinteh and Senegal's Ousin Dolleh will take place on 4th April at the Iba Mar Diop Stadium in Dakar, coinciding with Senegal's Independence Day.

Kunta Kinteh will be the first Gambian wrestler to travel to Senegal to wrestle in what promises to be a mouth-watering Senegambia clash.

Kunta Kinteh, who is one of the most promising wrestlers told a press conference on Wednesday, that he has been training for the past three months, in preparation for the combat. "I was at Ecree Balla Gaye 2 in Dakar for a one-month training and I am back in The Gambia training with my fellow wrestlers. And we are working hard towards the combat."

He pointed out finance as one of the constraints he is faced with, saying he would like to see many supporters in the Iba Mar Diop Stadium to support him.

Pape Kangi of Champion Sounds Promotion, said, they are preparing very well for the combat. He said the face-to-face was held in Dakar and the seond one will take place on the 20th March.

"We have an organising team that is working on how to transport supporters to Dakar to support our Gambian wrestler," while calling on private institutions to come on board.

Sering Faye, president of the Gambia Wrestling Federation, joined in calling for support to the wrestler, both morally and financially.

For him, Kunta Kinteh is going to represent the country. Therefore, all should support in any way possible.