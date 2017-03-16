Gambia: They Should Not in the First Place Arraign People If...

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court in a ruling on Monday told the prosecution in the alleged criminal trial of Annie RM Carrol; a staff at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare that they should not even in the first place arraign Carrol if they were not ready to bring the case to a conclusion.

In the absence of the prosecution in the Monday sitting, Magistrate Janneh-Njie said on February 14, the court made an order for a hearing notice to be issued to the prosecution. "Looking at the file, there is proof of service showing that the said notice was served to one Corporal Yaya Camara at the prosecutor's office in Banjul."

She said despite the service, the prosecution continued to fail in attending court proceeding without advancing any reason for their absence. "Since I inherited this case, this is the fourth time the case is called and no prosecutor has attended in all these four dates," the magistrate said.

She ruled that in her view, the prosecution's actions towards the matter showed that it has no interest in proceeding with the matter.

Magistrate Janneh-Njie emphasized that the court would not be allowed to be brought to ridicule by just adjourning cases without proceeding. "In the light of the above, this case is hereby struck out for lack of diligent prosecution. The accused is accordingly discharged," she concluded.

Annie is alleged to have taken upon herself without approval from her head of department to publish her trek report on the visitation to health facilities in the Upper River Region, Central River Region and Lower River Region, by sending an email to Omar Sey, Dr Makie Taal, Ramou Sarr-Jarju, Baba Jeng, Momodou Lamin Manneh and Alhagie Marena, which led to the information being published on the Freedom online newspaper.

She is also accused of allowing another person to have in possession of official documents without authority or excuse from her department head, which was consequently published in the Freedom online newspaper.

Annie is equally accused of abusing her office by taking it upon herself without authority or excuse from her department head and published by sending an email to the above people.

She had denied all the charges since the commencement of the case.