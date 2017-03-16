South Africa: Kings Change Five for Trip to Shark Tank

Southern Kings coach Deon Davids has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban.

Davids has made five changes to his starting XV following last week's 41-10 home defeat to the Stormers.

Following his debut off the bench last week, Wilhelm van der Sluys will start at lock alongside Irne Herbst with Tyler Paul - who started in the No 5 jersey for the past two matches - moving to the bench.

Andisa Ntsila gets back into the starting team at No 7, replacing Thembelani Bholi.

In the backline, Louis Schreuder - who has been cleared following a concussion against the Sunwolves a fortnight ago - will start at scrumhalf, while Berton Klaasen makes his way back to No 13, replacing Luzuko Vulindlu, who sustained a concussion against the Stormers last week.

It will be a momentous occasion for wing, Alshaun Bock, who will make his Super Rugby debut on the left wing at the age of 34.

"There were some difficult times which included a two-year break when I did not play any rugby. After SWD Eagles offered me a contract and then later Griquas, suddenly Super Rugby opportunities came. I take this opportunity with both hands," Bock said.

Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 19:30.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu (captain), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Garth April

Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Waylon Murray, 11 Alshaun Bock, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Andisa Ntsila, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Justin Forwood, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Stefan Willemse, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Johann Tromp

