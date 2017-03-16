16 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Killed By Lightning in KwaZulu-Natal

Two people have been killed by lightning in Nwedwe, the KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance department said on Thursday.

The victims were both members of the Shangase family, living in Thafamasi, and were killed on Wednesday, acting MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said.

Five people were seriously injured. They were taken to local hospitals.

Sithole-Moloi said disaster management teams had been dispatched to the scene to help the family.

"The installation of lightning conductors is one of the key interventions that our government encourages communities to acquire for protection," she said.

She advised people in rural areas to take precautions during electrical storms.

Last month, two people were swept away by floods in Harding while crossing a river.

Source: News24

South Africa

