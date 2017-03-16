16 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lions Bring Back Big Guns for Reds Duel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Reds at Ellis Park.

Ackermann rested several of his frontline players for last weekend's match against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires, but has opted for his first-choice XV for Saturday's match.

Springbok lock Franco van der Merwe will run out in his 50th Super Rugby game, having made his debut for the Lions against the Cheetahs in 2014.

Springbok duo Elton Jantjies and Faf de Klerk return as the starting halfback pair, while Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Lionel Mapoe return to the midfield, as does Andries Coetzee at fullback.

Bok flank Jaco Kriel is also back in the starting team, as is hooker Malcolm Marx.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe/Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith/Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 Harold Vorster

Reds

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Provincial Leader Roasted Over Colonialism Comments

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was forced to apologise on Thursday after she raised the ire of South Africans over her… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.