South Africa: Lions Bring Back Big Guns for Reds Duel

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Reds at Ellis Park.

Ackermann rested several of his frontline players for last weekend's match against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires, but has opted for his first-choice XV for Saturday's match.

Springbok lock Franco van der Merwe will run out in his 50th Super Rugby game, having made his debut for the Lions against the Cheetahs in 2014.

Springbok duo Elton Jantjies and Faf de Klerk return as the starting halfback pair, while Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Lionel Mapoe return to the midfield, as does Andries Coetzee at fullback.

Bok flank Jaco Kriel is also back in the starting team, as is hooker Malcolm Marx.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe/Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith/Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 Harold Vorster

Reds

TBA

Source: Sport24