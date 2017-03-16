16 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Dear Thembani Mbadlanyana - Leave the Right of Reply to Those Whose Job Is to Respond to the Media

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

Mbandlanyana was quick to come to the defence of Gengezi Mgidlana, the Secretary to Parliament, whose recent travels to the United States raised many questions for the Daily Maverick but perhaps he should have rather left it to those in the know to take up the fight. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Thank you for taking the trouble to draft a right of reply to my article on the Secretary to Parliament's recent trip to the United States. As the Executive Assistant (Research) in the Office of the Secretary to Parliament, I trust drafting the submission did not take you away from those important duties during office hours. And so, thank you for sacrificing your time after hours to draft the right of reply.

Usually it is the communications division of Parliament, signed off by the spokesperson, that issues media statements and responses to news reports. This has happened most recently, for example, in Parliament's media statement responding to a City Press article on the hiring of ANC-linked personnel into the national legislature's senior management ranks. There are many other examples of this practice stretching back well over a year found on Parliament's official website. Parliament, through its official communication structures, also...

South Africa

We Regret Social Grants Situation - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma says government "deeply regrets" the current situation surrounding the social grants scheme, and is… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.