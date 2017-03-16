opinion

Mbandlanyana was quick to come to the defence of Gengezi Mgidlana, the Secretary to Parliament, whose recent travels to the United States raised many questions for the Daily Maverick but perhaps he should have rather left it to those in the know to take up the fight. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Thank you for taking the trouble to draft a right of reply to my article on the Secretary to Parliament's recent trip to the United States. As the Executive Assistant (Research) in the Office of the Secretary to Parliament, I trust drafting the submission did not take you away from those important duties during office hours. And so, thank you for sacrificing your time after hours to draft the right of reply.

Usually it is the communications division of Parliament, signed off by the spokesperson, that issues media statements and responses to news reports. This has happened most recently, for example, in Parliament's media statement responding to a City Press article on the hiring of ANC-linked personnel into the national legislature's senior management ranks. There are many other examples of this practice stretching back well over a year found on Parliament's official website. Parliament, through its official communication structures, also...