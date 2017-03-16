16 March 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: World Champs Will Have 'Uniquely South African Feel'

Tagged:

Related Topics

It's all systems go for the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships at Camps Drift, Pietermaritzburg from 8-10 September as race chairman Steve Botha moves in with his committee to ensure the global showcase is hosted successfully and with the intended warm hospitality.

Botha takes over from Brett Austen Smith, who was responsible for securing the second edition of the marathon world title decider in South Africa, and plans to make sure the event runs smoothly and creates unforgettable memories for the athletes, their families and spectators attending the three-day spectacle.

'Primarily we want to make sure the whole event has a uniquely South African feel,' said Botha. 'We have such a vibrant culture in this country and we want to show that culture to everyone at the event.

He said plans for the athletes village and boat storage facilities that will supplement the facilities at Camps Drift were in an advanced stage.

'Now that our domestic river marathon season is winding down, we can focus all our energy on the World Champs in September,' said Botha. 'We have a great committee that is working flat-out, busy doing what they need to do.

'We are on schedule now, after a little catching up and the venue is looking fantastic. There is new grass laid for the portage and it all looks of a very high standard,' said Botha.

'September is an awesome time of the year in Pietermaritzburg. It's spring but before the heavy rains, and Camps Drift will be fantastic at that time.

The week-long competition will start with the traditional Masters Cup races for Veteran and Master age group paddlers and para-athletes, before the spotlight shifts to the junior, Under 23 and senior men and women.

'We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to the World Marathon Champs in September,' he concluded.

South Africa

Quinton De Kock, Temba Bavuma Put Proteas On Top

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock both fell just short of centuries as the Proteas recovered to end day two of the second… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.