Stuart Smith continued his fine run of form on Wednesday when he finished top of the leaderboard after signing for a five-under-par 67 round three at Final Stage Qualifying School held at Randpark Golf Club.

He set a course record 63 in round two and did not relent in round three where he made two bogeys, five birdies and eagle to take his tally to 12-under for the week. It was not a record-setting round but it was enough to establish a one-shot lead. 'I played well again today. I made a few putts and I pretty much tried to do what I did yesterday and walked away with a good score. I'm happy with that,' he said.

He had a nice run on the front nine, his back nine, where at one point he went five-under through five and although he dropped a shot on his 16th, he still managed to hold on to the lead. He had to, because lurking behind was England's Scott Campbell who produced the round's lowest score with his six-under-par 66.

Campbell recorded his second flawless round following his five-under-par 67 in round two, and looks to be another danger man in this gruelling quest for playing privileges on the Sunshine Tour. 'I'm very happy with that round. I played solid golf like I did yesterday and no bogeys for the last two days. May it continue!' he said.

Tied with Campbell at second spot was Herman Loubser who signed for one-under-par 71 to total 11-under for the tournament. An indifferent showing in round three for Loubser, considering he had a two-shot lead on 10-under on day two. 'Ah... a very up and down today. I hit few silly shots out there. I played fairly decent,' he said. 'I had two lost balls out there and hit the hazards twice as well. So to finish off with a 71 in the end, I'm happy with that.'

Chris Lloyd shot three-under-par and amateur Luke Jerling fired a two-under-par, and both are tied at 10-under for the week, sharing fourth spot. Behind them was the trio of Wynand Dingle who shot a 69, Andre Nel with his 70 and Jaco Mouton who also shot a 69 to tie sixth at nine-under-par.

Germany's Michael Pfeifer and American Cody Martin are sharing the ninth spot after rounds of one-under-par 71 and three-under-par 69 respectively.

Scores

204 - Stuart Smith 74 63 67

205 - Scott Campbell 72 67 66, Herman Loubser 68 66 71

206 - Chris Lloyd 68 68 70, Luke Jerling 70 66 70

207 - Wynand Dingle 69 69 69, Andre Nel 70 67 70, Jaco Mouton 68 70 69

208 - Michael Pfeifer 68 69 71, Cody Martin 69 70 69

209 - N.J. Arnoldi 67 71 71, Danie Van Niekerk 69 69 71, Antonio Rosado 71 69 69

210 - Jason Smith 69 73 68, Combrinck Smit 70 72 68, Martin Rohwer 72 69 69, Aubrey Beckley 67 70 73

211 - Dayne Moore 70 70 71, Teboho Sefatsa 67 72 72, Gregg Blainey 69 71 71, Matthew Spacey 71 70 70, Dylan Docherty 71 69 71, Zack Byrd 73 69 69, John Mc Clean 71 69 71, David Ashley 72 68 71, Dongkwan Kim 72 66 73, Kevin Rundle 75 68 68, Jacques P de Villiers 68 73 70

212 - Andrew Van der Knaap 73 74 65, Thriston Lawrence 68 75 69, Coert Groenewald 68 73 71

213 - Jonathan Waschefort 74 70 69, Jacquin Hess 68 75 70, Matias Calderon 72 72 69, Sean Bradley 69 74 70

214 - Matthew Jennings 68 74 72, Trevor Mahoney 69 74 71, Damon Stephenson 69 71 74, Kyle Pilgrim 72 69 73, Duane Keun 73 70 71

215 - Albert Venter 72 72 71, Marco de Beer 74 71 70, Juan Swart 69 74 72, Quintin Wilsnach 75 70 70, TB Mathebula 72 72 71

216 - Bryce Bibby 74 69 73, David McIntyre 70 74 72, Fredrik Lindblom 76 67 73, Joe Heraty 72 74 70, Damian Naicker 73 68 75, Paul Colditz 71 73 72, Chris Cannon 77 69 70

217 - Conway Kunneke 71 71 75, Teagan Moore 71 72 74, Bennie van der Merwe 71 73 73, Ryan Clarke 72 75 70, Andrew McLardy 73 71 73, Gert Myburgh 67 73 77, Neil O'Briain 71 72 74, Greg Bentley 73 72 72, Francois Coetzee 71 73 73

218 - Ruan Korb 73 72 73, Richie O'Donovan 72 75 71, Tyron McComb 75 74 69

219 - Luke Trocado 72 71 76, Roberto Lupini 70 74 75, Darin de Smidt 73 71 75, Matt Bright 74 72 73, Oscar Floren 75 75 69, Juran Dreyer 74 70 75, Paul de Beer 75 73 71, Dean O'Riley 75 75 69

220 - Basil Wright 70 75 75, Brandon Cloete 75 70 75, Bryce McCabe 69 76 75, Tristen Strydom 71 71 78, Juan Langeveld 75 74 71, Garth Wolter 75 73 72, Russel Franz 73 72 75, Joe Nawanga 78 71 71, Francois van Vuuren 70 78 72

221 - CJ Levey 75 73 73, Johann Mostert 75 72 74, Burger Heckroodt 75 73 73, Roux Jeffery 73 75 73, Pieter Moolman 71 74 76

222 - Jeff Hopkins 73 75 74, Neal Herman 75 75 72, Andi Dill 74 77 71, Neezy Thubisi 75 79 68, Paul Boshoff 71 77 74, John Bele 71 74 77, Ruan Huysamen 72 78 72, Axel Arinbjarnarson 76 71 75, Adriel Poonan 75 74 73, Jade Buitendag 80 73 69

223 - Christian Basson 77 70 76, Clinton Grobler 76 73 74, Otto van Greunen 78 71 74, Anton Haig 77 72 74, Louis Calitz 73 75 75

224 - Alex Van Heerden 75 74 75, George Brown 75 76 73, Markus Sayra 79 69 76, Arno Pretorius 76 76 72, Bryn Flanagan 74 80 70

225 - Wade Jacobs 74 78 73, Cedric Rooi 77 76 72

226 - Thabang Simon 76 76 74, Jabulane Mabilane 73 76 77, Jihwan Yeom 80 75 71

229 - Joubert van Eeden 80 72 77

230 - Riaan Swart 72 76 82, Zabastian de Jager 74 77 79

232 - PJ van der Merwe 78 82 72

235 - Ryan Wingrove 79 80 76

WD - Irvin Mazibuko 73 79 WD