Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team coach Gideon Chenje says he is targeting a podium finish at the very least, at the forthcoming Africa Club Championships.

Prisons who are the reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation league champs, arrived in Tunisia on Thursday morning, following a day long journey from Nairobi via Turkey.

While in Tunis, the wardens are set to compete against a tough pool consisting 28 clubs drawn from all over the continent in the ten-day competition that serves off on Friday.

Among Prisons competitors are record holders Al Ahly of Egypt (11 titles), plus Sfax (six titles), Esperance (four titles) and arch rivals Etoile du Sahel (two titles) all of whom are drawn from the host nation.

Other clubs that have confirmed participation at this annual competition are Swehly (Libya) and Bourj Bouaririh (Algeria), whilst General Service Unit, which is the other Kenyan club invited to the party, withdraw owing to a lack of funds.

Chenje, who has at the helm of this side for the past five seasons, is unfazed by this sort of competition. The veteran coach insists his charges, who include national team stars Hudson Wanyama, Sila Kiptoo and Rogers Kipkurui, can match atleast the fourth placed finish the side attained in Libya four years ago.

"You know we are soldiers and so we don't fear anyone. The north Africans have much more experience and better training facilities. We have however prepared well to match them physically and technically. I know we can get to the semis at the very least." said Chenje.

The winning team in this competition will qualify to play at the World Club Championship in Brazil in May.

Travelling Squad:

Setters: Kelvin Maiyo, Daniel Kiptoo

Right Attackers: Ibrahim Oduor, Sila Kipruto

Left attackers : Denis Mokua, Ezekiel Kibet, Jairus Bett, Joseph at Kirwa

Centre blockers: Rogers Kipkirui , Hudson Wanyama, Kimutai Timona

Libero : Kokonya Walubengo

Coaches :Gideon Chenje, Paul Muthinja