Mauritius: Workshop Organised to Observe World Consumers Rights Day 2017

press release

A half-day workshop to discuss on the trending issue in the digital age, including rights and tips for consumers in the digital age, was held yesterday at Voilà Hotel in Bagatelle in the context of the World Consumers Rights Day 2017. The theme this year is 'Consumer rights in the digital age'. The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Ashit Gungah, was present at the opening.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Consumer Protection, the workshop gave participants the opportunity to share each other's views on how trading partners, stakeholders, and institutions will be able to adapt to changes in the digital age.

In his address, Minister Gungah underlined that we are in an era where technology dominates the world and has invaded almost every field which in turn affects practically all our daily activities. According to him, globalisation and the development of technology have allowed a rapid advance in the field of commerce on the net. One of the important aspects of digital commerce, he added, which directly affects consumers, concerns online shopping and which a large number of Mauritians are adopting.

The Minister cautioned consumers not to blindly trust such technologies and to be aware of the impact of online services on them. It is therefore important for consumers to ask questions pertaining to the quality, financial transaction security, and other risks, he said.

Referring to the computerisation of services of his Ministry which aims to facilitate commercial transactions, Mr Gungah pointed out that at the trade division the Single-window platform has been installed for online processing, approval and issue of import and export permits. Furthermore, at the Price Fixing Unit, the submission of data and documents by importers as well as the communication of the approved prices to them will be made online.

World Consumer Rights Day

The World Consumer Rights Day is observed on 15 March every year. It is geared towards raising awareness on the rights of consumers. This year the focus is on the use of modern day technology.

The use of internet, mobile phones and other digital technologies is spreading widely around the world. There are benefits which comes with challenges as well as consumer abuses.