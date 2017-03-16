Seychelles: President Faure Congratulates Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Following Election Win

press release

President Danny Faure has sent a congratulatory message to Mr Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles following the victory of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in the country's general election.

In his message President Faure said that his victory is testament to his commitment to serving the Kingdom of the Netherland's and also the trust that the Dutch people have placed in his vision to lead the country onto a continuous path pf prosperity and stability.

"I am confident that under your leadership, the Kingdom of the Netherlands will further consolidate its role in the international community and continue to serve as an example of progress and development," said President Faure.

President Faure also remarked that he looked forward to meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister in the near future to explore areas of cooperation to contribute to the enrichment of the two countries bilateral ties for the progress of both Seychelles and Holland as well as working to consolidate the excellent ties which exist between Seychelles andthe European Union.