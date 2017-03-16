South Africa: Manhunt for Suspects On Murder and Attempted Business Robbery

press release

A Special Task Team comprised of various Police Units have launched a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects after an attempted business robbery and murder occurred last night at about 23:28.

It is alleged that Security Officers responded to an alarm at Morokolotsi Achar Factory along the R36 Road outside Tzaneen and on their arrival, they heard some gunshots inside the factory. Three armed suspects came out running from the premises while shooting and the Security Officers retaliated. The suspects fled the scene.

Upon entering the premises to investigate, the Police have found that a 60 year old man, who was on duty at the factory as a Security guard, was killed.

The safe were cut into using what is believed to have been a grinder however the suspects were unsuccessful. No cash was taken.

The suspects are still unknown, there is no arrest and the Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about the suspects may contact Lieutenant Colonel Cecil Machimana at 082 451 7181 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or SMS Crime line 32211 or the nearest Police Station.