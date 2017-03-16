South Africa: SA Rugby to Host U18 High Performance Camp

Fifty under-18 players within SA Rugby's Elite Player Development (EPD) system will assemble in Wellington on Friday for a five-day training camp geared toward equipping them with the necessary skills to excel on the field with an eye on the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship.

The camp, which follows on the U16 and U17 High Performance camps hosted in October last year, will serve a vital role in aligning the organisation's EPD programme with the Junior Springbok structures to ensure continuity from school level to the junior national structures.

SA Rugby's acting high performance manager Louis Koen will manage the camp, while the Junior Springbok coaching and management teams, and scrum consultant Pieter de Villiers will also be hands-on at training.

The SA Schools Selectors will also attend the camp.

"This camp is the culmination of three years of hard work behind the scenes by SA Rugby's EPD managers, Nico Serfontein and Herman Masimla," said Koen.

"Their respective talent identification units, which comprises managers, coaches and scouts from all 14 provincial unions, have identified, assessed, trained and monitored these players for the past three years.

"The camp is also serves as a major step forward in preparing this group for the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2019 because we do not have the luxury of U18 and U20 Six Nations competitions like our European counterparts.

"Some of the northern hemisphere teams play between 15 and 20 'Test' matches as a group from the age of 16 to the time their sides assemble at the U20 showpiece, while the Junior Springboks have played only three as the SA Schools team.

"We have looked at different models in age group rugby and football, and one of the major contributing factors to success at International U20 level is more game and training time, as well as socialising together as a group from the age of 16."

Koen emphasised that other players that excel for their schools teams could also play their way into the U18 High Performance squad and he encouraged them to continue working hard to achieve this.

The players will participate in seven training sessions over the four days, with the main focus areas being skills, attack, defence and kicking, while there will also be split sessions with the forwards and backs.

SA Rugby U18 Elite Player Development camp squad (in alphabetical order): Thaakir Abraham, winger - Paarl Boys High

Adrian Alberts, lock - Paarl Boys High

Diego Appollis, centre - Garsfontein

Lloyd April, flyhalf/centre - Hermanus High

Wilhelm Barnard, hooker - Paarl Boys High

Shaun Baxter, flyhalf - HTS Drostdy

Morne Brandon, hooker - Monument

David Coetzer, flyhalf - Selbourne College

Tinus Combrinck, scrumhalf - Monument

Angelo Davids, winger - Stellenberg

Kwezi Dlamini, flanker - Stirling

Vusile Dlepu, scrumhalf - SACS

Hillegard Muller du Plessis, fullback - Paarl Gymnasium

Joshua du Preez, prop - Paarl Boys High

Quan Eymann, fullback - Brackenfell

Andries Fouche, flanker - Rustenburg

Keagan Glade, prop - KES

Travis Gordon, flanker - KES

Jaden Hendrikse, scrumhalf - Glenwood

Yanga Hlalu, centre - KES

Albertus Horn, flanker - Paarl Boys High

Francke Horn, No 8 - Paarl Boys High

Pieter Johannes Jacobs, No 8 - Monument

Sebastiaan Jobb, winger - Duineveld

Qamani Kota, fullback - Welkom Gymnasium

Jean-Jacques Kotze, hooker - Paul Roos Gymnasium

David Kriel, fullback - Grey College

Johannes Labuschagne, flanker - Affies

Sibusiso Madonsela, lock - Piet Retief

Jordan Mbuyamba, lock - St Benedict's

Jan Meades, prop - Witteberg

Dawid Meiring, lock - Outeniqua

Marcelle Mombers, flanker - Menlopark

Bonianga Mpeku, winger - KES

Magnus Muller, prop - Oakdale

Lunga Ncube, flanker - Glenwood

Nkosikhona Masuku, prop - Parktown Boys

Marnus Potgieter, centre - Affies

Rikus Pretorius, centre - Grey College

Barend Prinsloo, centre - Monument

Evan Roos, No 8 - Paarl Boys High

Christopher Schreuder, flyhalf - Grey College

Mark Snyman, flanker - Helpmekaar

Waqar Solaan, centre - Grey High

Marthinus Strauss, prop - Paarl Boys High

Keith van Aswegen, winger - Welkom Gymnasium

Juan van der Mescht, lock - Glenwood

Janco van Van Heyningen, winger - Grey College

Cristen van Niekerk, lock - Monument

