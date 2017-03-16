South Africa: Over 29 000 Households Access Piped Water

Pretoria — A total of 29 626 households gained access to piped water during the period between October and December 2016, says Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Jeff Radebe.

Addressing the media on Thursday following yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Minister Radebe said the construction of the Ncora Water Treatment Works and Kalahari East to Mier pipeline has been completed, while the Jozini Pongolapoort and Gariep Dam are in the final stages of construction.

"In addition, 98 water development and 51 sanitation projects have been completed," said Minister Radebe.

He said also, 611 360 households gained access to sanitation services and 20 599 households were served through the Rural Household Infrastructure Grant to eradicate the sanitation backlog.

About 1 405 buckets were also replaced with adequate sanitation services in the formally established settlements.

Persistent drought in Western Cape

While parts of the country have received much needed rains with dam levels showing significant improvement with some even full to capacity, Minister Radebe said the persistent drought in the Western Cape is dire even though water saving strategies are being implemented.

"Engagements between national and provincial sector departments as well as municipalities are ongoing in an effort to minimise the impact.

"Water remains a scarce resource in South Africa and all water users - domestic and commercial - are urged to continue using water efficiently," Minister Radebe said.