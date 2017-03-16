16 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: City Power's Board to Be Replaced

The entire of board of City Power, including chair and ANC stalwart Reverend Frank Chikane, will be replaced after its term was not renewed.

The announcement was made during City Power's Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

A new board would be elected on April 1.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's office told News24 that the board operated on an annual basis.

It claimed that this did not mean that the board had been "fired or axed".

"Their contracts were not renewed. The AGM allows for the election of new board members."

South Africa

