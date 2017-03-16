16 March 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Colonialism, Like Apartheid, Was Wrong and Cannot Be Justified

press release By Phumzile Van Damme MP

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane has referred Ms Helen Zille to the Federal Legal Commission for investigation, following a series of tweets this morning, which may have violated the DA's social media policy for public representatives. Ms Zille has already issued an unreserved apology for her tweet.

Colonialism, like Apartheid, was wrong. It oppressed millions of people and violated human rights in a cruel and inhumane way.

Colonialism, like Apartheid, is in every single way against our cherished values of Freedom, Fairness and Opportunity for all.

The DA is party that is committed to redressing the wrongs of the past. We want to build a united South Africa - one nation, with one future.

We are a party that stands up for the Constitution, and everything it represents. We want to build a Fair Society where every single South African - no matter the circumstances of their birth - can live a life they truly value.

We will continue to do so, tirelessly, because we want South Africa to succeed for all.

Phumzile Van Damme MP

DA National Spokesperson

South Africa

