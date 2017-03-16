Namibia: Competition Commission Gets New Boss

The Board of Commissioners, Management and Staff on Thursday announced the appointment of Mr Vitalis Ndalikokule as the new Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC), effective 02 March 2017.

Mr Ndalikokule has been acting in this capacity since July 2016. He joined the Commission in May 2010 as a Director for Mergers and Acquisitions Directorate and has overseen over 463 cases in the past seven years. He holds a Masters Degree in Economic Law (LLM Economics) from the University of Namibia and a Postgraduate Diploma in Economics for Competition Law from Kings College London.

He represented the NaCC at various regional and international competitions forums such as the SADC Competition and Consumer Law and Policy Committee, Africa Competition Forum, ICN, OECD, UNCTAD Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Competition Law and Policy.

Prior to joining the Commission, Mr. Ndalikokule worked as an economist at the Bank of Namibia for more than 10 years.

"Mr Ndadlikokule has demonstrated exceptional qualities as a leader and we have full confidence that he will steer the NaCC to greater heights. In the same vein, we also acknowledge the founding CEO, Mr. Mihe Gaomab II for the foundation he has laid down for the next CEO," the board said.