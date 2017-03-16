Liberian Ambassadors, Heads of Diplomatic Missions Honor President Sirleaf

Liberian Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic Missions serving abroad have honored and recognized President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for her efforts in improving the country's foreign service, her outstanding leadership role in lifting Liberia's image across the world and for improving lives.

"We are extremely proud of you Madam President; you have lifted our heads high and all of us can attest to the fact that in spite of inadequate resources you provided leadership and kept us active in all spheres; we sincerely acknowledged you," Ambassador Kamara said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the honor was bestowed on President Sirleaf on March 15, 2017at the Executive Pavilion during a Special Testimonial Dinner and Appreciation Program held in her honor by Liberian Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic Missions serving abroad.

The Liberian Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic Missions presented a Chair made of wood to President Sirleaf in appreciation for what she has done for them and Liberia in particular noting: "President Sirleaf has elevated the level of Foreign Service which has tremendously improved; so we are here this evening to personally celebrate her achievements."

Reading the testimonial on behalf of the Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Liberia's Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Jaryar M.

Kamara and Dean of Liberian Ambassadors, said the administration of President Sirleaf has removed the deep doubt of rancor, which the international community harbored on Liberia. Ambassador Kamara noted that the administration of President Sirleaf has successfully worked to replace those negative perceptions to opinion of trust and goodwill that has enabled the attractions of necessary support of international partners that approved domestic resources in lifting Liberia's development agenda.

He lauded President Sirleaf's foreign policy, which he said is built around good neighborliness and emphasizes south regional and regional cooperation and integration. Presenting the Testimonial to President Sirleaf, Foreign Minister, Marjon Kamara said the statement reflects the diplomats' sincere feelings of recognition and appreciation for the President to improve those working aboard.

She also commended the President for whatever the small contributions made to staff of various Embassies abroad whenever she travels and for making herself available to meet and speak to Liberians in foreign countries.

In response, President Sirleaf described her recognition by Liberian Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic Mission abroad as hot warming and extraordinary adding: "I want you to know that this has touched me." The Liberian leader said though other international recognitions of her work are important, praises coming from her own people are very important stressing: "When you are appreciated by your own people, it is a special thing," President Sirleaf told the gathering.

President Sirleaf commended the Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic Missions abroad for their commitment and dedication to service. She said the ambassadors have performed so well under difficult circumstances even without adequate resources adding: "We will continue to do what we can with the time we have," she told ambassadors.

President Sirleaf used the occasion to praise former Foreign Ministers including Ambassador George Wallace and Olubanke King Akerele as well as sitting Foreign Minister - Marjon Kamara for their exceptional roles in promoting Liberia's foreign policy.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf acknowledged the notable absence of House Speaker, J. Emmanuel Nuquay and Senate Pro-Temp Armah Jallah but was quick to say she could not give excuse for their absence but pointed out that the relationship between the both of them are cordial.

She expressed thanks and appreciation to Liberian ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions for the honor and said government remains committed to lifting Liberia's Foreign Service. She pointed out that if there is anything we can do to strengthen you, we will do.

The Ceremony was graced by senior government officials including Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Senator Wesseh of River Gee County, members of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited near Monrovia, heads of international institutions and organizations, among others.