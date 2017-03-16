16 March 2017

South Africa: Whereabouts of Italian Mafioso Judgment Halts Ex-Mandela Cop's Case

The whereabouts of an original version of a judgment handed down in Italy has halted proceedings in the case of a senior police officer, appointed two decades ago by then-president Nelson Mandela to head an elite investigative unit.

Major General Andre Lincoln was set to be cross-examined in the civil matter in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Proceedings were postponed because the judgment from Palermo was needed for this. It related to Italian mafioso Vito Palazzolo, who is jailed in Italy.

In 1996, Mandela tasked Lincoln with heading up a presidential investigative task unit to probe Palazzolo and his links to government officials, police, and businessmen. Palazzolo was based in Cape Town at the time.

Lincoln was instead arrested on an array of charges linked to Palazzolo. He was acquitted.

Lincoln is now claiming R15m in damages from the minister of safety and security (now the minister of police) for alleged malicious prosecution.

Earlier this week, he testified how he believed that members of the police's apartheid-era security branch had got wind of his investigations and had gone out of their way to tarnish his name.

The case is set to continue on Monday.

