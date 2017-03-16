Africa: Frost & Sullivan Commends RWL Water for the Versatility, Cost Effectiveness, and Technical Excellence of Its Mobile Desalination System, the Nirobox™

press release

Santa Clara, California — The Nirobox™ ensures rapid return on investment with its scalable capacity and low power consumption

Based on its recent analysis of the mobile water desalination systems market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes RWL Water with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Value Leadership. RWL Water emerges as a core solution provider for mobile water desalination systems in the mid-size market with the launch of its modular water treatment product solutions suite, Nirobox™. This reverse osmosis desalination plant for seawater and brackish water provides the capacity to treat up to 1,500 cubic meters per day with a single 40-foot container. Its superior energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and scalability make it the ideal solution for a variety of mobile applications and verticals.

Unlike competitors that focus on a single geographical area or product, RWL Water upholds a diverse portfolio. Its broad global presence, combined with investments in emerging technologies, endows it with global majors while retaining the speed, flexibility, and lower overheads of smaller companies.

Similar to larger market participants, RWL Water offers tailored project finance capability and extensive operations, which are crucial purchase factors in the mid-size market. Currently, it has more than 7,000 installed sites in 70+ countries, with core operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. RWL Water anticipates strong demand in remote geographies, including the Caribbean and South Pacific, as well as from hotels and resorts, growing communities, and isolated industrial outposts such as mines. The company strives to include an off-grid power supply so that customers become entirely independent of the grid.

"Nirobox™ delivers many benefits to users, including customized water quality, remote technical support, and high recovery rates of up to 50% for seawater and 90% for brackish water," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst, Seth Cutler. "It consumes only low amounts of chemicals, as its proprietary and ultrafiltration membrane cleaning process inhibits microorganism growth."

Additionally, Nirobox™ decreases power consumption by 40% over alternative technologies, boasts rapid deployment, and produces potable water immediately upon commissioning. RWL Water's professional services and support team ensures the Nirobox™ is optimized for performance; the solution only requires less than 1% downtime for cleaning and maintenance, for instance. The Nirobox™ remote monitoring system eliminates on-site specialized personnel for system operation as monitoring occurs in real-time via remote operations.

"Through its strategic initiative to balance its business portfolio with customer-centric products and projects, RWL Water expects to grow strongly over the next five years," noted Cutler. "Its outstanding service further cements its relationships with customers and is, therefore, a significant driver of sustainable revenue."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognises the company's inordinate focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to superior customer retention and ultimately, customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About RWL Water

Founded by Ronald S. Lauder in 2010, NY-based RWL Water was established with a vision to become the leading global water, wastewater and reuse solutions provider in the middle market. With operations in Latin America, the United States, Europe and the Middle East and over 90 years of combined operational experience, RWL Water provides leading edge, global solutions for desalination, water, wastewater, waste-to-energy, recovery & reuse as well as food & beverage processing.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing water solutions companies in the world, RWL Water has designed and built more than 7,000 successful installations and possesses strong customer references in more than 70 countries worldwide.

For more information about RWL Water, please visit our website: www.rwlwater.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Chiara CarellaP: +44 (0) 207.343.8314F: 210.348.1003E: chiara.carella@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478823/Frost_Sullivan_RWL_Water_Award.jpg