The DA has asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to consider establishing an ad hoc committee to investigate the crisis at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

It should look into the roles of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, past and present Sassa CEOs, and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters told reporters in Parliament on Thursday.

It should also investigate the role of Net1/CPS CEO Serge Belamant.

"It is now blatantly clear that Dlamini has done all in her power to avoid having to produce any contract for the Constitutional Court's scrutiny, and that the minister is desperate to ensure that CPS keeps this lucrative contract at all costs," DA MP Bridget Masango said.

The party had written to the Public Protector to probe Dlamini's relationship with CPS.

Waters said Dlamini had to be reported to the Public Protector by law, as she allegedly violated the Executive Members Ethics Code.

Dlamini had ignored three legal opinions, all recommending that Sassa would not be ready to take over the nationwide social grants scheme on April 1, he said.

Waters told News24 that the proposed ad hoc committee should be mandated to finish its inquiry by June 30.

It would work in a similar way to the SABC inquiry, which used Parliament's power to call in various witnesses from the private sector.

