16 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: P3 - DA Wants Parliamentary Inquiry Into Sassa Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

The DA has asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to consider establishing an ad hoc committee to investigate the crisis at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

It should look into the roles of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, past and present Sassa CEOs, and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters told reporters in Parliament on Thursday.

It should also investigate the role of Net1/CPS CEO Serge Belamant.

"It is now blatantly clear that Dlamini has done all in her power to avoid having to produce any contract for the Constitutional Court's scrutiny, and that the minister is desperate to ensure that CPS keeps this lucrative contract at all costs," DA MP Bridget Masango said.

The party had written to the Public Protector to probe Dlamini's relationship with CPS.

Waters said Dlamini had to be reported to the Public Protector by law, as she allegedly violated the Executive Members Ethics Code.

Dlamini had ignored three legal opinions, all recommending that Sassa would not be ready to take over the nationwide social grants scheme on April 1, he said.

Waters told News24 that the proposed ad hoc committee should be mandated to finish its inquiry by June 30.

It would work in a similar way to the SABC inquiry, which used Parliament's power to call in various witnesses from the private sector.

Source: News24

South Africa

We Regret Social Grants Situation - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma says government "deeply regrets" the current situation surrounding the social grants scheme, and is… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.