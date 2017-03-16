Seychelles: President Danny Faure Assents the Appropriation Act 2017

press release

The President of the Republic, President Danny Faure assented the Appropriation Act 2017 during an official document signing ceremony this afternoon at State House.

It is the first time that the President of the Republic publicly accents the Act in the presence of the press corps and other witnesses, following the approval of the Appropriation Bill 2017 which was passed by the National Assembly on 24th February this year.

Once the President has given his assent to the Act, under Section 2 of the Appropriation Act 2017, the Minister for Finance, Trade and Economic Planning now has the Authority, to carry out the expenditure of the budget after the Act has been gazetted.

A sum of seven billion four hundred and seventy million, one hundred and forty seven thousand, three hundred and fifty seven rupees may now be issued from the Consolidated Fund for the Services to the Republic for the year 2017.

Present at State House for the signing ceremony, was Vice-President Vincent Meriton, Designated Minister Mrs Macsuzy Mondon, Minister for Finance, Trade and Economic Planning Dr. Peter Larose, the Attorney General Mr Ronny Govinden, Secretary of State Cabinet Affairs, Mr Mohammed Afif, Secretary of State Presidential Affairs, Mrs Aude Labaleine, Chief Protocol Presidential Affairs, Mrs Jaqueline Moustache-Belle, Chief Secretary Public Service, Ms Jessie Esparon, Principal Secretary for Finance, Mr Patrick Payet and Controller General, Mr Damien Thesee.

Editor's Note:

- The Appropriation Bill 2017 was published as a supplement of the Official Gazette on 5th December 2016.

- The Minister for Finance, Trade and Economic Planning, Dr. Peter Larose presented the Bill to the National Assembly for approval on 9th December 2016. Following his presentation, Members of the National Assembly debated lengthily on the merits of the budget allocations for various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

- The Appropriation Bill 2017 was passed by the National Assembly on 24th February this year. However, as required by law, the Appropriation Act 2017 has to receive the assent of the President of the Republic before it commences, which was held today 16th March 2017.