Seychelles: Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Anti-Corruption Commission

press release

The President of the Republic, President Danny Faure presented Ms May De Silva with her Instrument of Appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Anti-Corruption Commission this morning at State House.

Ms De Silva's appointment is in accordance with Section 19 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2016, based on the recommendation of the Anti-Corruption Commission and following President Faure's consultation with the Leader of the Opposition Hon. Wavel Ramkalawan.

Ms De Silva has a Master's Degree in Management and Executive Leadership from the University of Ulster, Northern Ireland. She is a Registered Trainer, Assessor, Internal Verifier and Member of the Institute of Leadership and Management. Ms De Silva has a strong management background in public and private sectors including financial and auditing skills.

Present for the event, this morning at State House was Vice-President Mr Vincent Meriton, Designated Minister, Mrs Macsuzy Mondon, Secretary of State for Cabinet Affairs, Mr Mohammed Afif, Secretary of State Presidential Affairs, Mrs Aude Labaleine, and Chief Protocol Presidential Affairs Mrs Jacqueline Moustache-Belle.

Editor's Note:

Ms De Silva is a Seychellois born and raised at Anse Royale. Prior to her appointment she was undertaking Tourism Consultancy for a number of tourism establishments in Seychelles. She has sat on various International Boards and Panels such as the Gender Advisory Panel in the Office of the First and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, the Belfast City Council for Good Relations Partnership and has chaired the Strategic Women's Reference Group of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.