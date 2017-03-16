16 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Govt Urges Regional Governors to Be Apolitical

The Government of the Gambia through the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure has urged all newly appointed Governors to the various regions of the country to be apolitical and not to get involved in partisan politics at every level.

The press release signed by Mr Demba A. Jawo, the Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure reads:

On behalf of the Government, the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure congratulates all newly appointed Governors to the various regions of the country.

Consequently, we would like to request all Governors to administer to the dictates of the Civil Service, which embodies neutrality and impartiality in executing their functions. Thus, we expect all Governors to be apolitical and not to get involved in partisan politics at every level.

The Government in its efforts to uphold democratic principles and good governance, urges all regional governors to strictly adhere to this request.

