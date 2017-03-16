16 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Aduana Stars Drop Points Against Medeama

Tagged:

Related Topics

Struggling Medeama held in-form League leaders Aduana Stars to a 0-0 score line at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park yesterday.

It was certainly one of those days that the home side may have been looking forward to a win, to consolidate their lead. Aduana Stars piled enormous pressure on the away side for most part of the exchanges.

The Aduana lads could have taken the lead in the early stages of the match but a great art of goalkeeping by Eric Antwi prevented striker Derrick Sassraku from registering his name on the score sheet.

Both sides had half chances in the second half but could not make it count as the match ended in a draw.

The stalemate keeps Aduana afloat of the league log with seventeen points from seven matches, with Kotoko breathing heavily on their neck.

Ghana

Minister Rebuffs Criticism of 'Bloated Cabinet'

Ghana's Information Minister Mustapha Hamid on Wednesday responded to criticism against the long list of ministerial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.