Ghana: Aduana Stars Drop Points Against Medeama

Struggling Medeama held in-form League leaders Aduana Stars to a 0-0 score line at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park yesterday.

It was certainly one of those days that the home side may have been looking forward to a win, to consolidate their lead. Aduana Stars piled enormous pressure on the away side for most part of the exchanges.

The Aduana lads could have taken the lead in the early stages of the match but a great art of goalkeeping by Eric Antwi prevented striker Derrick Sassraku from registering his name on the score sheet.

Both sides had half chances in the second half but could not make it count as the match ended in a draw.

The stalemate keeps Aduana afloat of the league log with seventeen points from seven matches, with Kotoko breathing heavily on their neck.