Ghana: Late Nicholas Gyan Strike Earns Point for Dwarfs

Wa All Stars were held to a pulsating 1-1 score line against Ebusua Dwarfs in week seven of the Ghana Premier League at the Malik Jaber Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Ebusua Dwarfs conceded the first goal of the game through midfielder Paul De Vries Asare on the 44th minute, when he capitalized on a defensive mistake from the away team.

The home team let their guard down in the dying embers of the game, as Dwarfs striker Nicholas Gyan scored the equalizer in the 88th minute, to snatch a draw for the away side.

Wa All Stars maintain their fifth position on the league table with eleven points from six games. Credit: ghanasoccernet.com