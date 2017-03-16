Ghana: Melcom Hosts Made-in-Ghana Festival

Melcom, the number one stop shop in the country for fifth conservative times is hosting a festival to showcase and promote products made in Ghana to encourage local patronization.

The festival is exhibiting over 1500 products which include GIHOC products, Poly Star, Fan Milk, Golden Tree Chocolate, Unilever products, Nestle, Accra Brewery products, Ashfoam, Century Plastic products, and Kasapreko.

Other products on the exhibition stands are Voltic, Beauty Secrets, Tomatoes Puree, Best food Ghana, Eva Pac, Akono Ginger and many others.

Mr. Godwin Avenorgbo, Communications Director-Melcom Group of Companies said most shop outlets in Ghana periodically organize the show to support local industries thrive by creating favourable environment for injection of capital expansion and employment generation.

"The festival will showcase quality Made In Ghana products by 100 Ghanaian companies and by Ghanaian Citizens. We have over 1500 products on display.

These includes paper products, cosmetics, food & beverages, water, plastics, foam and mattress," he said.

He used the opportunity to wish the Ghana well on its 60 years anniversary and pledged the company's ready support to any government that has been given mandate of the people to serve. The Made in Ghana show started last weekend in Accra and would last for a month.

Mr. Avenorgbo also used the occasion to handover a cheque for GH3, 000 from the chairman of the group, Mr. Bhagwan Kubchandani to Daily Graphic foundation to help 3-year old Latifa Karim, who needs to undergo Cancerous eye surgery.