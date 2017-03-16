16 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Tema Youth Beat Uninspiring Phobians

Tema Youth played their best game of the season to pick up all three points against Hearts of Oak at the Tema Park yesterday.

Tema Youth were looking for their first win against the Phobians in recent years. It took only 17 minutes for the home side to take the lead against a dithering Hearts of Oak side who were yet to settle and get to their game.

The Phobians responded with Thomas Abbey, Cosmos Dauda and Inusah Musah all going close to an equalizer. But that did not dither the home side who worked hard to end the first half one goal up.

The second half began with Stephen Kwaku, the Tema Youth goalkeeper saving a powerful header from Fatau Mohammed and followed it up with a good save from Alex Kouasi.

Skipper Thomas Abbey came to the rescue of the Phobians with an equaliser.

Bu Tema Youth took the lead again in the 75th minute when after a double deflection the ball went past Ben Mensah in post for the Phobians, to send the Tema stadium into ecstasy and condemn the Phobians to their second league defeat of the season. Try as Hearts of Oak did, they failed to get the all important equalizer.

