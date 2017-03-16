Ghana: Mcottley Foundation Supports 'Next to Die' Documentary

The McOttley Empowerment Foundation, an independent non-governmental organisation, has expressed dissatisfaction with the state of maternal health in Ghana, especially, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Foundation, in keeping to its core values of promoting education, entrepreneurship and health, has, therefore, supported the "Next to Die" documentary, a gripping, heartbreaking story of how children die every day at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

A Joy News Special Assignment by Seth Kwame Boateng aired on the Super Morning Show and Joy News TV, on Tuesday, revealed the untold-story of the difficulties doctors and nurses go through, the pain and heartaches families endure each passing day, just because a maternity block started 43-years ago, to help in the safe delivery of pregnant women, had been abandoned.

While it believes the government has a bigger responsibility towards improved maternal health, the McOttley Empowerment Foundation is also touched by the growing demands for necessities at the country's hospitals, and has decided to support the campaign by the Joy News team to find a lasting solution to the daily reports of baby deaths at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

At least four babies are reported dead each day at the facility, the Special Assignment team at Joy News confirmed, a report that is alarming and unacceptable.

"We are happy to fund such reports on health, which unveil the real issues in our society and calls for more action on the part of government, non-governmental organisations and corporate Ghana," said Mr. Richard Dugan, Group President of McOttley Holdings.

He said: "Our main objective as a foundation is to support social impact project that has direct benefit to individuals and communities. We will continue to support organisations such as the media, which seek to work objectively and are determined to be the mouthpiece of the vulnerable in Ghana."

McOttley Empowerment Foundation has supported several projects such as donations to the June 3rd Flood victims, surgery of four-year-old hole-in-heart Abdul, and the Dzorwulu Special School.