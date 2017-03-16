Ghana: Parliamentary Finance Committee Visits Subah

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Finance has commended Subah Group for monitoring revenues generated by the telecommunication companies for the state.

The committee gave the thumbs up when its members paid a working visit to the group to inspect the company's data centre, digital house numbering and property addressing system, the T2 set top TV assembling plant and the call centre in Accra on Monday.

Since Subah Info Solutions, a subsidiary under the Subah Group is in charge of monitoring and evaluation of revenue generated by the Telcos on behalf of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the committee pledged its support to facilitate their operations.

Alex Adomako Mensah, Deputy Ranking member of the committee, after the inspection, told the media in an interview that government needs to show more commitment towards private companies that have taken bold initiatives to support the economic growth of the country.

The chairman of the committee, Dr. Mark Yeboah Assibey said though the data shows that revenue had increased since the company started operating, however, there was still more room for improvement.

He added that some of the challenges they had identified with the system was an eye opener to the committee and would work around the clock to have such loopholes sealed.

"Clearly, the numbers show that since the time they (subah) started operating, revenue has gone up with some little challenges. But we have been exposed to what they really do and it's an eye opener for the committee members"

The parliamentarians, during their tour at the digital housing and property addressing centre were told that 1.4 million address points had been captured in Greater Accra alone and 80 per cent of estates and lands had been provided with electronic addresses.

Members of the committee expressed worry that the system might pose security threat to the citizenry, but the Project Director, Joshua Toxla said the programme was well designed to give government the sole access to operate if adopted.

Mr. Toxla indicated that if the programme was adopted, it enable the security agencies to respond rapidly to emergencies like fire outbreaks, accident and crime.