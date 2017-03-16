Gambia: Public Procurement Training Course Ends

The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) through its European Union support project over the weekend completed a two-day training course on public procurement, for 15 participants from the Accountant General's Department, at a ceremony held at the Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau Cape Point.

The two-day training session aimed to boost accountants' knowledge and understanding of the public procurement system.

At the end of the two-day training activity, participants were awarded certificates.

Speaking to this reporter, Kebba Sallah, director responsible for training at the GPPA, said the course was organised to boost accountants' knowledge and understanding of the public procurement system.

It was organised by the GPPA through it European Union-funded project, geared mainly to giving relevant training to stakeholders on public procurement.

The next step of the training course would target stakeholders from other institutions like finance, accountants, health and agriculture, to give them the necessary training.

From April to July 2017, they are going to have training sessions in different part of the country, Sallah went on, and described the course as important, and that the participants expressed satisfaction.

He, therefore, urged them to implement what they have learned, and share it with colleagues in their offices.

He thanked the European Union for funding the project, noting that this was the second phase, and urged them to continue supporting GPPA.

Momodou Lamin Bah from the Accountant General's Department, said the training course was something they have requested for from the GPPA under its EU-funded project.

He described public procurement as an area that is very important, noting that almost 70 per cent of government expenditure goes through procurement.

He assured all that the knowledge they gained during the two-day training course would be extended to their colleagues, so that they also have the knowledge to review and confirm before authorising any payment out of Government funds.

Mr Bah described the training course as "very interactive, effective and educative", as they from the Accountant General's office got the opportunity to ask questions, and clarified certain misconceptions relating to procurement.

He thanked the GPPA for organising the course, noting that it was timely and urged them to continue organising more of such training activities for them.