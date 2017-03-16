16 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Schools Stretch Up Muscles for Inter-Schools Athletics Final Tomorrow

By Lamin Darboe

Upper and Senior Secondary Schools across the country are currently stretching up their muscles for the 2017 national inter-school athletics final set for this weekend at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, following the completion of the regional heats.

Having dominated the championship in the previous years, household names such as Saint Augustine, Gambia High and Bottrop will face serious challenge from other senior secondary schools for this year's title.

Latrikunda Sabiji, Pakalinding and Tallinding will also face stiff competition from other Upper Basic schools to end their dominance in the annual championship.

The final is expected to bring together upper and senior secondary schools in the country for the annual championship crown.

The National athletic team coach uses the annual inter-schools athletics championship to scout out good athletes for the country's national athletics team for international competitions.

