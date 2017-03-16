16 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Aid for Upper Basic Schools, Youth Associations

By Lamin Darboe & Fatou B. Cham

Plymouth Banjul, in conjunction with KitAid, yesterday donated football items to Upper Basic schools and youth associations in the country.

The beneficiaries were Tallinding Upper Basic School, Bakau Upper Basic School, Latrikunda Upper Basic School, Saint Peter's Upper and Senior Secondary School and Brusubi Youth Association.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Asset Bantaba in Senegambia, George Gomez, director of Plymouth Banjul Challenge, said the Challenge is an organization supported community-based development projects, adding that they also supported the development of some football fields in the country.

Gomez revealed that Plymouth Banjul Challenge brought in some vehicles in the country from Europe and sold them to fund development projects in the country.

Momodou Secka, administrator of Plymouth Banjul Challenge, said the Challenge supported many community-based projects in the country.

For their part, the beneficiaries described the donation as timely while hailing Plymouth Banjul Challenge for their benevolent gesture.

