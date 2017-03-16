Gambia: Govt Calls On Regional Governors to Be Apolitical

The Gambia government, through the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure, has called on the newly-appointed governors to be apolitical in the execution of their duties.

The Information minister, Demba A Jawo, in a memo sent to all the regional governors yesterday, said: "We would like to request all governors to administer to the dictates of the Civil Service, which embodies neutrality and impartiality in executing their functions."

"Thus, we expect all governors to be apolitical and not to get involved in partisan politics at every level."

The minister said the new government in its efforts to uphold democratic principles and good governance, urges all regional governors to strictly adhere to this request.

One week ago, the government appointed Ebrima Mballow of Arab Gambia Islamic Bank (AGIB) as the governor of West Coast Region (WCR); Ebrima K.S Dampha, director of Public Relations at the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation as governor of North Bank Region (NBR); Mrs Fanta Bojang Samateh-Manneh, a senior education officer Region-2 as the governor of Lower River Region (LRR); Sulayman Barry a staff of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) as the governor of Central River Region (CRR) and Mrs Fatou Jammeh-Touray, a lecturer at the Management Development Institute (MDI) as the of governor of Upper River Region (URR).