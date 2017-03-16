Gambia/Congo-Kinshasa: GPA Arrive in Kinshasa for Crunch CAF Champions League Clash With As Vita Club

The 2015-2016 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league champions Gambia Ports Authority have arrived in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, for their crucial 2017 CAF Champions league clash with AS Vita Club.

The Congolese side will host the Gambian champions in the second leg tie in Kinshasa on Sunday 19 March 2017, after their 1-1 draw in the first leg in Banjul at the weekend.

Coach Alagie Sarr has travelled with a formidable squad to Kinshasa for the crucial second-leg tie with the Congolese side for a place in the group stage of the continent's biggest football club competition.

The ferry boys are set to hold series of training sessions prior to their crunch CAF Champions league second round second leg encounter with AS Vita Club.