16 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Govt Officials Urged to Return Vehicles 'Illegally Obtained'

Tagged:

Related Topics

All the officials of the government of Yahya Jammeh who are in illegal possession of government vehicles are urged to return the vehicles or face prosecution, the police have warned.

"The office of the Inspector General of Police hereby warns all those in possession of government vehicles illegally obtained from the former regime to immediately surrender all those vehicles to the controller of government vehicles or to the nearest police station," a press release from Police headquarters in Banjul said.

"Anyone failing to comply will face the full force of the law."

In the press release, the police are also calling on the general public to be vigilant and report any suspicious case to the police for action.

Gambia

Govt Urges Deployment of More Senegalese Troops - President Barrow

The Gambian government has requested that Senegal deploy an extra 1,000 soldiers as part of the regional military force… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.