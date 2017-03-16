Gambia: Govt Officials Urged to Return Vehicles 'Illegally Obtained'

All the officials of the government of Yahya Jammeh who are in illegal possession of government vehicles are urged to return the vehicles or face prosecution, the police have warned.

"The office of the Inspector General of Police hereby warns all those in possession of government vehicles illegally obtained from the former regime to immediately surrender all those vehicles to the controller of government vehicles or to the nearest police station," a press release from Police headquarters in Banjul said.

"Anyone failing to comply will face the full force of the law."

In the press release, the police are also calling on the general public to be vigilant and report any suspicious case to the police for action.