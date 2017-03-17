Uganda: Word Has It... French Montana spotted in Uganda

Singer Diamond Platnumz and Tanzanian President John Magufuli have locked horns on several occasions but that doesn't mean that the latter doesn't appreciate the singer's work.

Magufuli on Tuesday, March 14, called Diamond while he was in a live interview on Clouds TV where he was discussing matters of music, particularly on the Tanzanian scene.

He called to congratulate him on his recent success and flying the Tanzanian flag high on international scene.

Magufuli also congratulated the singer on getting his second child with Zari Hassan.Diamond in return, urged Magufuli to continue supporting artistes in the music industry.

Charly & Nina snub Guma-Guma competition

We definitely didn't see this coming. When the list of the 10 finalists for this year's Primus Guma-Guma Super Star was unveiled, it caused excitement because it had the duo of Charly& Nina.

In fact many declared the two female singers as winners, even before the competition kicked off. It came as no surprise since the girls are in fact a force to reckon with on the music scene. However, word reaching us is that the divas have written to the organisers indicating that they wouldn't be taking part in the competition.

We are told that in the leaked letter sent to East African Promoters (EAP), the girls cited 'a congested schedule and various music projects' as their reason for not being able to take on Guma-Guma as well.

The letter, which was signed by their manager Alex Muyoboke, doesn't explain too much but the debate now is whether this was really a good move. Well, we can only wish them the best.

Bull Dogg lands gig in Kampala

Looks like all is going well for local rapper Bull Dogg! He was recently nominated among the top 10 final participants of Primus Guma-Guma Super Star Season 7, and now, news reaching us is that the singer has landed a hot deal in Uganda.

We are told that the musician will be performing at the grand opening of a major night club in Kampala. Bull Dogg is expected to perform with Uganda's Ziza Bafana.

In unrelated news, sources close to the rapper say that he is also trying to revive the Tuff Gang crew. We wish him the best.

French Montana spotted in Uganda

Many people are aware that American hip hop star French Montana is in Uganda after photos of him having a good time at Café Aviato in Entebbe surfaced online a few days ago.

There has been doubt about whether Montana, who is an ex to reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, was really in Uganda or it was just someone who looks like him.

The rapper has not updated his official social media pages since landing in Uganda and this left people wondering whether it was really him in the East African country.

However, on Tuesday, singer Eddy Kenzo posted photos with Montana in downtown Kampala with the caption "Bro French Montana on set."

Some were quick to think Montana was on set shooting a music video for a collabo with Kenzo who has landed several collabos with big stars in the recent past.

But it turns out that Montana is shooting a documentary called "The motherland."

Yes, Africa is Montana's motherland. He was born Karim Kharbouch in Morocco in 1984 and only moved to the US when he was 13. At that time, he only spoke Arabic and French, hence, the moniker French Montana.

We are told the "Hold Up" hit maker who survived a gunshot to the head in 2003 is shooting this documentary across several countries in Africa.

Mutesi, Iradukunda shun 'Miss Africa Continent'

Rwanda will be hosting the second edition of 'Miss Africa Continent' 2017, a continental beauty pageant that includes over 40 African countries.

However, word has it that neither former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi nor Elsa Iradukunda will participate in this competition.

News reaching us is that Rwanda Inspiration Backup, the management of the reigning Miss Rwanda, doesn't want to take part in the event.

They claim that there was no official public announcement calling for entries.

Last year, Rwanda was to be represented by Doriane Kundwa but she never made it.

We are yet to find out what the real issue is and why the beauty queens are being stopped from participating.

The competition is slated for May.