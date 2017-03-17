Yesterday, the Senate rejected to confirm the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

The Senate based its reasons on the letters sent to it by the Department of States Services, DSS, wherein it said Mr. Magu was unfit to head the anti-graft agency.

However, below are nine questions Mr. Magu was asked which, perhaps contributed in disqualifying him as the substantive head of EFCC.

1. How will EFCC under Magu fight corruption within the law? - Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu asked.

2. Ekweremadu also asked about the operations of the EFCC on disobeying court orders and cases of human rights abuse and asked Magu to respond to the last DSS's report.

3. You need to expantiate on your activities on human rights, What are your findings and activities on the Paris Club fund"- Sen. Shehu Sani.

4. What are the special powers of EFCC under section 6 of the EFCC act" - Bukola Saraki.

5. What is the concept of Financial crime as stipulated in the EFCC act" Sen. - Sen Isah Misau.

6. Dasuki took money illegally and not a single person from the CBN has been investigated or prosecuted so far" - Sen Isah Misa

7. Why is Central Bank Governor who released money to not being investigated by EFCC - Sen Isah Misau.

8. How much funds have been recovered since you took charge of the commission. - Sen. Duro Faseyi. In response to this very question, Mr. Magu said, he does not know.

9. What led to the death of Mr. Desmond and why was the body taken to the mortuary before contacting the family. -Sen.Ben Ajumogobia.

As Magu has been disqualified for the second time, what will be the way forward for the institution and next nomination choice for President Buhari? Nigerians are carefully waiting to see how things will play out.