Nigeria: Govt Congratulates Pinnick On CAF Victory

The Federal Government of Nigeria has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, on his victory at the just-concluded Confederation of African Football (CAF), Executive Committee elections.

Pinnick defeated the incumbent, Benin Republic's Moucharafou Anjorin, by 32 votes to 17 in the election held on Thursday in Addis Ababa.

With this win, Pinnick becomes the third Nigerian to serve on the executive seat of CAF.

In a statement signed by Nnake Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, the minister said he was happy that a Nigerian was now in the inner caucus of CAF after many years.

"When I became Minister, I asked why there was no Nigerian representative in the executive committee of CAF.

"With a population of over 170 million people, there is no way the CAF executive committee will be constituted without Nigeria as a stakeholder.

"I encouraged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to ensure that they are represented, hence our support for the president of the federation.

"This is a big achievement for Nigeria as we stage our return into African football politics", Dalung said.

The Federal Government also congratulated Ahmad Ahmad following his election as President of the Confederation of African Football but maintained its support for regional interest.

"Nigeria's position remains in favour of our national interest but we congratulate them all", he said.

Dalung also advised the elected board to be magnanimous in victory and to run an all-inclusive government.