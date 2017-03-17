16 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why I Barred Governors From Visiting Me in London - Buhari

By Femi Mohammed

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammad Buhari has revealed why he barred state governors from visiting him while he was on his medical vacation in London.

The President who eventually returned last week after his 50-day long vacation made this known at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, stating that he didn't want the Nigerian Government to move to London.

At NEC I also apologized to the Govs for barring visits while I was away-I didn't want Govt to move to London;I wanted it to remain in Abuja

- Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 16, 2017

He made a public apology to the governors stating; "I also apologized to the Governors for barring visits while I was away-I didn't want Government to move to London;I wanted it to remain in Abuja"

President Muhammad Buhari officially took charge of his duties on Monday, 13th March as Vice President Yemi Osibanjo had been in charge throughout the President's health vacation in London.

